Police continue to search for missing City official implicated in R2.5 million fraud scandal

Cape Town - Nearly two weeks after the mysterious disappearance of a City of Cape Town staffer implicated in a R2.5 million fraud scandal, police have not yet found Alistair Stanbull, but the search continues. The disappearance of Stanbull, from the City’s human settlements department, sent tongues wagging as search parties assembled across the hiking trails at Constantia Nek.

At the time, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Stanbull was last seen on April 29 and his car was found near Ou Kaapse Weg the next day. A massive operation was launched in the search for missing Alistair Stanbull “Alistair told his wife he was going for a hike and left his premises in Steenberg and never returned. “His vehicle was found on Ou Kaapse Weg on Tuesday morning.

“At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a grey long-sleeve T-shirt and khaki hiking pants.” Stanbull was arrested along with another colleague in November 2022 and later released on R10 000 bail. At the time, the State said the employees of a construction company, including the directors, supplied false invoices to the City and allegedly misrepresented some work they charged for as being finalised.

Stanbull allegedly allowed the invoices to be authorised, despite knowing the work was not completed. The Cape Argus has since learnt that Stanbull and his co-accused were due to return to the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on June 10. Responding to questions about the progress of the search for Stanbull, Twigg said: “Alistair is still missing. Steenberg police are following up all leads to locate him and to reunite him with his family. Anyone with any information is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”