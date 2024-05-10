Independent Online
Friday, May 10, 2024

Police deny rumours of an arrest in connection with 6-year-old Joshlin Smith's disappearance

South Africa - Cape Town - 7 March 2024 - Hundreds of people turned up outside the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court baying for the blood of those involved in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith. Missing Joshlin Smiths mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and an alleged sangoma, Phumza Sigaqa made their first court appearance in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court on Thursday morning and were formally charged with human trafficking and kidnapping. Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen TE Patekile, and Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Mr Reagen Allen were in attendance. Joshlin disappeared from her Saldanha Bay home two weeks ago while under her mothers boyfriends care. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

Published 5h ago

Share

Cape Town - Police have denied they arrested another person in connection with the mysterious disappearance of Joshlin Smith.

On Wednesday evening, Saldanha Bay residents said the police raided a house in Middelpos, Diazville, where the 6-year-old went missing.

Ward councillor, Vernon Vraagom, said: “I was informed that Saps raided one the sangoma’s house next to the undertaker’s house.

“They also took the undertaker's wife in and at the moment, we don’t know why. And that is all I know at this point.”

Joshlin’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, her mother’s boyfriend Jacquin Appollis, and friends Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombaard, are expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court for alleged kidnapping and human trafficking next week.

According to the State, Lombaard confessed, but what she said has not been made public.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said no new suspects had been arrested, but he added there could be more arrests going forward.

“No new arrests have been made. The investigation is still ongoing and the possibility of other suspects being arrested as the investigation unfolds, cannot be ruled out. The search for Joshlin continues.

“The four accused currently in custody will appear in court on May 13,” Pojie said.

The State previously told the court there was still a number of outstanding documents pertaining to the investigation, such as cell phone data and witness statements.

[email protected]

Cape Argus

