Police deploy 300 officers to defeat Western Cape violence

Cape Town - More than 100 police officers from Pretoria are headed to the Western Cape next week to help quell violent crime in the province. Outlining the 2023/24 third quarter crime statistics yesterday, provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said the team’s focus areas would be Gugulethu and Manenberg, which recorded increases in serious crimes.

Gugulethu reported an increase of 23 murders, with 73 people murdered between October and December 2023. Manenberg climbed from 23 to 35 murders in the same period. Delft, which was the murder capital in the previous quarter, reported a decrease of 18 murders as 68 people were killed.

Sexual offences decreased by 4.9% and robbery with aggravating circumstances increased by 14.3%. “As an immediate response to the Western Cape crime statistics released, through our head office in Pretoria, Operation Lockdown, three members under the stewardship of Brigadier Mashamba, are within this week set to hit the shores of Cape Town as an intervention measure. “The contingent, comprising just over 100 members, will conduct operations, raids, search-and-seizure operations and other operational activities in a bid to quell violent crime in this province.

“Coupled with that are 200 Operation Shanela forces under the command of Brigadier Luyanda Damoyi, who are already hard at work in efforts to change the picture around. “Among the team’s focus areas are Gugulethu and Manenberg. “Since the inception of Operation Shanela in May 2023, a total of 4 697 suspects were arrested for an array of crimes throughout the province,” said Patekile.

“As we outline the third quarter crime statistics for the province, with heavy hearts we acknowledge it is not a picture we strived towards,” said Patekile. He said most commonly, violent crimes emanated from arguments, gang violence, robberies, extortion, domestic violence and liquor abuse. “A significant portion of the murder cases recorded the weapon of choice being illegal firearms.”

Patekile added the Anti-Gang Unit would get 46 members to start duty on Monday. Premier Alan Winde echoed Patekile’s sentiments. “In this province I want to go further than just an oversight role of what happens, I think everybody knows that I would like to have more direct control of policing in our current system.