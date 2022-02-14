Police divers search for missing Mandalay teen in Sunset Beach rip-current

Cape Town - A Mandalay teenager has gone missing after he and three other boys got into trouble while swimming at Sunset Beach in Milnerton. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and other emergency rescue service organisations are searching for the 18-year-old who went missing in the surf after being swept away by rip currents.

NSRI Melkbosstrand duty coxswain, Terence Lawson, said the NSRI stations in Melkbosstrand, Table Bay, Milnerton Surf Lifesaving, the Western Cape government’s health EMS rescue squad and ambulance, Life Healthcare response paramedics, the City’s law enforcement, community medics, Cape Town fire and rescue services and the police responded to the incident, after being notified by bystanders. He said: “Bystanders at Sunset Beach reported at least four teenagers being swept away by rip currents. On arrival at the scene, rescue officials confirmed that four young men were in difficulty in the surf. “One of the teens was rescued by a couple from Mauritius, using an NSRI pink rescue buoy. Another bystander launched into the water with a bodyboard to rescue the other two teenagers.”

Lawson said rescue officials using specialised rescue crafts, searched the surf and shoreline for the fourth teen, while the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter conducted an aerial search supported by the EMS paramedics using a search-and-rescue drone. “Unfortunately, and despite our extensive search, there is still no sign of the missing teenager. Police divers were activated to attend the scene and continue searching for him. Our thoughts are with the family of the missing teenager in this difficult time,” Lawson said. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: “Before the boys were caught in the rip current, rescue officials were alerted to reports of a drowning in progress at the same beach.