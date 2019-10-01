Their outrage comes in the wake of last week’s kidnapping of wealthy city businessperson Noor Karriem, the owner of Giant Hyper in Epping.
A week after his disappearance, police spokesperson André Traut indicated that there were no new developments in the case.
Karriem was allegedly forcefully removed from his business by unknown assailants.
A concerned businessperson said: “Several businesspeople have been abducted since 2016. Police have failed to make any arrests and it seems they have done nothing to curb this. If this was in the UK or America, the police would have made a breakthrough by now. Our police need to engage with their Pakistani counterparts on allegations that their countrymen are behind the kidnappings.