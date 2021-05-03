Police hunt for Kensington residents who helped gangster flee from cops

Cape Town - Police are on the hunt for more than 30 Matroos Plein, Kensington, residents who participated in the aiding and abetting of a suspect known to be a gang member in the community who had been apprehended by police for the possession of an illegal firearm.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “On Saturday, May 1, 2021, at approximately 3.30am, police saw a known gang member walking with an exposed firearm in Matroos Plein, Kensington.

“The well-known suspect was apprehended and the firearm confiscated. However, during the process, the suspect immediately started calling out for help, and approximately 30 unknown members of the community came out of their homes and threatened to shoot the police members if the suspect is not released.

“The community members began throwing stones at police and the vehicles, thereby aiding and abetting the gunman to escape. The vehicles were slightly damaged. Incidents of violent crimes in the area, as well as attacks on police, are becoming a common occurrence, and that is of grave concern to police management.

“Anyone with information on the identity of the community members who participated in aiding and abetting the suspect, as well as his whereabouts, is requested to contact police.”

Meanwhile, eight men are scheduled to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today on charges of possession of imitation firearms used in the execution of a crime.

According to a police report, the suspects, aged between 25 and 32, were arrested a day after they committed a business robbery in Constantia on Friday morning.

In Parklands, police arrested two suspects for the possession of Mandrax tablets and attempting to bribe a police official.

The Breede River K-9 explosives dog unit was instrumental in recovering a cache of hidden hunting rifles and items stolen in a burglary on a farm in Worcester yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said police with the assistance of the area’s active K-9 unit recovered three hunting rifles, 15 rounds of ammunition, a tag light and a laptop concealed under a pile of leaves.

Six suspects are expected to appear at the Moorreesburg Magistrate’s Court this morning after they were arrested, along the R311 towards Riebeeck West, for allegedly stealing five cellphone tower batteries.

Cape Argus