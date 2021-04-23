Police hunt for six robbers who hit Foschini store at Cape Gate Mall

Cape Town - Police are on the hunt for six suspects who robbed the Foschini store and terrorised its staff at the Cape Gate Mall in Brackenfell using a hammer and gun.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said that a case of business robbery had been registered for investigation following the incident on Wednesday evening.

“Police are searching for six suspects who perpetrated a business robbery at a shop in a mall in Brackenfell.

“According to a report the suspects, armed with a hammer and firearm, entered the shop and threatened the employees, and broke display glasses. They fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cellular phones. The police are following up on leads to bring the perpetrators to book.”

In separate incidents across the metro, police and law enforcement officers confiscated unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Delft, Khayelitsha and Woodstock.

According to a statement, two suspects from Delft and Woodstock were apprehended by police who were conducting crime prevention operations in the areas, while the third suspect, who was already in police custody, led police to a house in Harare where he had hidden an illegal firearm believed to have been used in a murder.

Meanwhile, in Seawinds, Law Enforcement officers arrested a suspect whom they caught red-handed while attempting to dump a bakkie load of building rubble in an open field in the area.

Spokesperson Wayne Dyson said: “The driver was fined and the vehicle impounded. Dumping remains a major problem in many communities and officers will clamp down heavily on offenders. The offender will pay over R12 000 for the fine and impoundment,” said Dyson.

Cape Argus