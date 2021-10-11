Police hunt for suspects in shooting incident outside Wynberg Mosque

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of murder and three cases of attempted murder following a shooting incident outside the Wynberg Mosque on Friday afternoon. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Wynberg police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after a shooting incident last week Friday just before 2pm. The incident occurred on the corners of Mars and Park Roads, in Wynberg.

“A 29-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded, while two of his counterparts were shot and seriously injured. The injured victims were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.” “Circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation. The unknown suspects fled, and have yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown.” In a separate incident, in the Central Karoo, police attached to the rural flying squad intercepted two large drug consignments worth more than R2 million.

Meanwhile, in the Cape Metro, several suspects are scheduled to appear in court today for various crimes orchestrated in different parts of the City. In one incident in Atlantis, the police apprehended a 17-year-old suspect for the possession of a 9mm pistol. Earlier in the week the police apprehended a 28-year-old for the possession of an imitation firearm in the same precinct. In another incident, the Breede River K9 unit arrested three suspects aged 20, 23 and 26 years old in Roodewal Flats, Worcester, for the possession of stolen vehicle batteries.