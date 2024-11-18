Police hunt for suspects who stabbed security guard at Sassa office

Cape Town - Police have launched a manhunt for criminals who stabbed and wounded a security guard at the Sassa office in Athlone. The 47-year-old man, who was off duty at the time of the incident, responded to a noise on the premises on Friday.

Upon inspection, the security guard was accosted by the suspects and a scuffle ensued, and the guard stabbed. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, confirmed police are investigating a case of attempted burglary at a business premises. “Athlone police registered a criminal case following an incident where a security guard was found stabbed at a business premises on the corner of Birdwood and Old Klipfontein Road, Athlone.

“Preliminary investigations indicates that the 47-year-old security guard reacted to a noise and was surprised by unknown suspects who then stabbed him.” Van Wyk said the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment, while nothing was taken from the business premises. Sassa’s Western Cape director of marketing and communications, Shivani Wahab, said: “A security guard was accosted at the Sassa Athlone Office in the early parts of Friday morning. A scuffle ensued and the security guard was stabbed.

“The site was subsequently declared a crime scene and services could not be rendered as usual. Clients have been informed of limited operations on site and appointments have been scheduled for clients who could not be assisted on Friday.” Meanwhile, the area around the office has since been declared a crime scene, and social grant services could not be rendered on the day, according to Athlone ward councillor, Rashid Adams. “We were told that there was a break-in and one of the security guards was stabbed,” Adams said.

“The only thing that was a concern is that it has caused a total inconvenience and all the people were turned away and unfortunately could not be attended to due to the fact that it turned into a crime scene.” Adams has pleaded with residents to be more vigilant around shopping areas during the festive season. “Unfortunately we have seen in the last few months, a spike in crime, and we are just asking our people to be vigilant.