Police hunt for thugs who shot and killed two teens in separate incidents

Cape Town - Police are still searching for the suspects who shot and killed two teenagers in separate incidents over three days. While a suspect was initially arrested and charged with the murder of Grade 11 Belgravia High School learner Zamawushe Momoti, who was killed in gang crossfire last Friday, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg yesterday confirmed that the charge against him was withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the killers who shot Hoofweg Primary School learner Charlton Geduldt on Sunday in Wesbank are also still at large. Charlton, 15, was killed near Usave in Silversands Road, when unknown suspects robbed him of his bike. The Grade 7 learner’s mother, Janine Geduldt, said the incident took place after 6pm.

“He had a makeshift bicycle that he used to ride with up and down, and at that moment he was in front of Usave, but Usave was already closed. “I was standing outside when I heard multiple gunshots go off. I checked and saw that everyone was in the house except Charlton. I thought, let me go check where Charlton is, but first I went to the toilet. “While I was in the toilet, a friend of my eldest son came and said ‘your child has been shot’. That was when I ran up and saw him lying there. There is footage by Usave, which shows how he was shot and how they took his bike. When I arrived at the scene he was already dead.

“Forensics say he was shot in the head and twice in his body.” Janine said they were unsure why anyone would kill her son as he was not involved with the wrong crowd. “He was a handyman; he loved working with his hands. He was only 15 – what did he do wrong? They could’ve just taken the bike and left.” Twigg confirmed the incident. “Mfuleni police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident in Silversands Road, Wesbank on Sunday in which a 15-year-old boy was shot and fatally wounded.

“According to reports, the victim was riding his bicycle when he was approached by unknown suspects who shot him. “The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his head and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Twigg said a suspect was arrested last Friday for Zamawushe’s murder and that of a 20-year-old who was killed in the same incident. The suspect had been expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday but the charges were withdrawn.