Police hunt suspects after security officer shot and wounded at V&A Waterfront

Cape Town - A security officer was shot and wounded outside a restaurant at the V&A Waterfront. The incident happened last Thursday. It is unclear what the motive for the shooting was. V&A Waterfront head of communications Donald Kau said the incident took place near the boom gate at the eatery.

“I can confirm that we had a shooting incident outside of the boom gate entrance to Grand Africa last week Thursday evening in which a security officer was injured and taken to hospital as a result. The incident is with the SAPS for investigation, and we are aiding the police.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the suspects shot the victim in the chest before fleeing the scene. “Table Bay police are investigating an attempted murder case following a shooting incident at a restaurant on Thursday, September 7, where a 59-year-old man was shot and wounded.

“Police members were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. “He was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the shooting is unknown.” This was not the first shooting in this vicinity. In October, an Israeli man was killed during a shootout.

The 40-year-old man, Abdel Fattah Nassar, was killed at about 1.30am on Sunday, October 30. The shooting happened near the popular Oranjezicht City Farm Market and the Grand Africa Cafe & Beach. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident in Haul Road, Table Bay Harbour, in which a security guard was shot and wounded and a 40-year-old male shot and fatally wounded are under investigation,” Twigg said.