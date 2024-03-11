Police identify two suspects in Constantia slaying of Bulgarian men

Ten months after the fatal shooting of four Bulgarian nationals in Constantia, police have identified two people of interest, suspected to have been involved in the killings. The shooting on May 25, in Evergreen Lane, saw the bodies of two women and two men, estimated to be aged between 40 and 50, discovered with gunshot wounds.

The four Bulgarian nationals were found in a vehicle that crashed through the gate of a property. At the time of the murder, police said the motive was yet to be determined, with detectives hard at work in search of clues. Now, the Western Cape Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit is seeking the assistance of the public to help trace the two persons of interest.

Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana said the two suspects were seen driving the same VW Golf GTI that was at the murder site. “According to reports, four people were shot and killed in Constantia and six suspects were spotted fleeing the scene in a blue Hyundai and white VW Golf GTI. “Later, two people were seen under a bridge on the N1 driving a white VW Passat and the same VW Golf GTI from the scene,” Manyana said.

Police said the two guys were seen driving the same VW Golf GTI that was seen at the site.Picture:Saps Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen advised anyone with information to contact police. “We need these persons of interest to either present themselves or for [SA Police Service] SAPS to apprehend them. It is way overdue. “We cannot have dodgy characters roaming our streets, especially when they might have information that will assist in solving this heinous crime,” Allen said.

He said if the persons had nothing to hide, they should come forward. “We all need to work together to ensure that a murder, or any crime for that matter, is prevented, and where it might’ve occurred so that perpetrators are immediately held accountable,” he said. The incident, according to ward 62 councillor Emile Langenhoven, had no effect on crime in the suburb.

“That incident in itself was quite isolated; it was so out of the norm. “They called it an assassination, it was a hit of a Bulgarian known gangster. “We haven’t seen anything of that nature,” he said.