Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said SAPS members responded to a murder scene in Weltevreden, Park Way in Samora Machel.

“On arrival, members found a white Quantum minibus with its windows damaged and the deceased inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

“A murder docket was opened for further investigations by Samora Machel detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

In Philippi East, police opened a double murder docket for further investigation after a shooting incident in which two men, aged 43 and 22, were killed. One was identified as an off-duty police sergeant who was on leave at the time.