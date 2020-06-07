Police investigating torching of Eastern Cape school
Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating an arson case following the burning down of a school in Dutywa.
According to the police it was alleged that the school principal of Dinizulu Senior Secondary School, was woken up at about midnight on Saturday and informed that the school has been burnt.
The school which was torched overnight, a day before schools are set to reopen under Alert Level 3, falls under the Amathole district municipality, and is located at Taleni Village in Dutywa. Stationery, workbooks and furniture have been damaged in some classrooms.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said Dutywa police were informed and rushed to the scene. "Upon arrival, police realised that the administration block with all the teachers and pupils files, cleaning materials, tables, chairs and books was burnt to ashes," she said.
Soci said the value of the damage was estimated to be about R1,1 million.
Eastern Cape Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned the incident and instructed Dutywa Detectives to work around the clock to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book expeditiously.
Soci said no suspects have been arrested so far and the police appealed to anyone who can assist Dutywa Police with any information on the arson to contact Dutywa Police at 047 489 1333 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.
Soci said callers can remain anonymous if they wish to and all information would be treated with strict confidentiality.@SISONKE_MD
Cape Argus