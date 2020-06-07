Police investigating torching of Eastern Cape school

Cape Town - Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating an arson case following the burning down of a school in Dutywa.

According to the police it was alleged that the school principal of Dinizulu Senior Secondary School, was woken up at about midnight on Saturday and informed that the school has been burnt.

The school which was torched overnight, a day before schools are set to reopen under Alert Level 3, falls under the Amathole district municipality, and is located at Taleni Village in Dutywa. Stationery, workbooks and furniture have been damaged in some classrooms.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said Dutywa police were informed and rushed to the scene. "Upon arrival, police realised that the administration block with all the teachers and pupils files, cleaning materials, tables, chairs and books was burnt to ashes," she said.

Soci said the value of the damage was estimated to be about R1,1 million.