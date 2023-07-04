Police lauded for arresting kidnappers before they reach their target in Bellville

Cape Town - A crime fighter has lauded the police for arresting seven suspects who were on their way to kidnap a businessperson. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that on June 30, members attached to the National Intervention Task Team received information of two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and white Polo that were on their way to Bellville to commit a business robbery and to kidnap a foreign businessman.

“The information was operationalised and the vehicles were intercepted at Old Paarl Road, Bellville, and near a petrol station in Oakglen, Bellville, respectively by the members. “In Old Oak Road, the members arrested four men, aged 31, 37, 38 and 48, for possession of an unlicensed firearm. A .38 revolver without a serial number was found between the front seats in the car. “In Oakglen three men, aged 33, 39 and 58, in the Polo were arrested for possession of state property, SAPS reflector jackets and three SAPS baseball caps.”

The suspects were detained at Bellville SAPS for processing and further investigations, he said. “They are due to appear in court once charged.” United Public Safety Front’s Imraahn Mukaddam said this proved that the intelligence on the ground has become better.

“Everybody was living in fear a year ago, that was when the kidnappings were prevalent. Most of the kingpins were arrested and the kidnapping infrastructure has been broken. There were a few convictions and this gives us hope.” He said he has noticed that communities have changed their attitude towards giving information to the police. “We used to be frustrated that the communities were aware of where the victims were kept but kept quiet out of fear. We even believed they were tolerating the crime.