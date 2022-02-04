Police launch hunt for gunmen after failed cash-in-transit heist in Table View

Cape Town - Police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects who attempted to rob a cash-in-transit (CIT) van in Dunoon on Thursday morning, injuring several people in the process. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said: “Police in the Western Cape are investigating an attempted cash-in-transit heist. This after a cash van was attacked by a group of armed suspects as it was nearing an ATM at a Shoprite shopping centre in the area.

“Initial reports indicate that the group of suspects were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW. Upon intercepting the cash van they opened fire while security officials were inside. “The suspects fled the scene empty-handed and also abandoned the Mercedes-Benz. The abandoned vehicle’s details were circulated and it was found that it was stolen in Khayelitsha. The investigation is ongoing,” said Mathe. Confirming the incident involving one of its vans, SBV group CEO Mark Barrett condemned the attempted robbery, saying that SBV will not tolerate any attacks that place our employees’ lives at risk.

“We are extremely proud of the quick and evasive action taken by our CIT team in this unsuccessful attack, and we wish our injured staff member a safe and speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with his family and his colleagues. “We cannot comment further as an investigation is under way, and we are co-operating with the SAPS as they investigate. Our risk and compliance team will do everything possible to support the authorities in apprehending the suspects involved in this attack. “I would like to commend the team for their bravery while defending against this attack and reiterate that SBV will not tolerate any attacks that place our employees’ lives at risk,” Barrett said.