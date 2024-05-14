Police launch manhunt after three shot dead in Rocklands tavern shooting

Cape Town - A pastor’s son was one of 10 people shot in Rocklands amid a spate of violence at the weekend. In the latest shooting on Sunday evening, three people were killed and six others were wounded.

In the latest shooting on Sunday evening three people were killed and six others were left wounded in a tavern in Rocklands -Pictures Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit were probing the circumstances of what is believed to be a gang-related incident. “At around 7.30pm two unknown assailants opened fire at a group of men aged between 29 and 46 at a tavern in Stratus Street, Rocklands, killing three of the men on the scene. “The injured victims were admitted to hospital for medical treatment while the suspects fled, which initiated a large-scale manhunt in the vicinity and adjacent neighbourhoods.”

Traut said they had deployed more officers in the area. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said: "This and other violent incidents that we are experiencing is not happening haphazardly. SAPS should ensure that their intelligence works optimally and that everything is done to prevent cases such as these." Earlier on Sunday, at about 12.20pm, Alfonso Noble was killed near the railway tracks.