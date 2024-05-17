Police launch manhunt for gangsters who opened fire on 14 officers in Kleinvlei

Cape Town - Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile said they were on the trail of gangsters who opened fire at 14 officers performing their duties in Kleinvlei on Wednesday. At about 8.45pm, members of Kleinvlei police were busy with crime prevention duties in Ukraine and Essenhout streets in Forest Village when they came under attack.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “According to reports, unknown armed suspects opened fire on the police members while executing their duties. The members returned fire. We can confirm that two private vehicles and three police vehicles were damaged during the shootout between the police and the suspects. No loss of life and no injuries were reported. Kleinvlei police are investigating attempted murder and attacks on police cases.” Patekile condemned the attack on the police. “Four of our vehicles were damaged, there were no injuries on any of the victims.

“I’ve directed that those people must be found dead or alive, there is no way that we are going to tolerate gangsters shooting at the police like there’s nothing. Those people were doing their job there. “We are going to be asking the municipality for proper lighting, the reason they couldn’t do anything was because of the darkness and they couldn’t see where the people came from, but we’ve deployed our specialised team like TRT there to find those people, dead or alive. “There’s no way we allow them to attack the state and then we don’t respond appropriately.”

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said the incident was disheartening. “We have always been clear; any attack on SAPS members or law enforcement officers is an attack on the state and those particular perpetrators should be dealt with harshly. “I agree with the provincial commissioner that those particular perpetrators must be found so that they can be brought before court and ultimately pay for their sins.