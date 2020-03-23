Police launch manhunt for killers of yet another Cape officer

Cape Town - Police have launched a manhunt after yet another officer was shot and killed. Constable Sibusiso Gqadushe, 36, who was stationed at the Strand Magistrate’s Court, was shot in front of his home in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, on Saturday. He was off duty. He was shot dead between 8pm and 8.30pm. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the assistance of the Khayelitsha community was sought in identifying and locating the two suspects who attacked and killed Gqadushe. “The 72 hour Activation Plan has been ordered for the arrest of the suspects. Detectives were still on the scene combing the area for clues late last night after the 36-year-old officer was shot in an argument that appears at this stage to have been a robbery,” Potelwa said.

According to a source, Gqadushe was allegedly approached at his gate by two unknown people who robbed him of his cellphone and a wallet, and then shot him in the back.

The source said Gqadushe ran but fell down in front of his house. He was unarmed and his service pistol was locked in a safe. The police found an empty 9mm cartridge at the scene.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the attack. Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata lamented the murder of another police official in Cape Town, and said detectives were hard at work searching for the perpetrators of the shooting.

A week ago, 25-year-old Constable Thobinceba Xhontelo, who was stationed at Kuilsriver police station, was shot and killed with a 24-year-old friend in Bardale, Mfuleni, by unknown gunmen.

Police union Popcru’s provincial secretary Mziwabantu Nqamra called on the community of Makhaza to work with the law enforcement agencies, “so that those criminals can be arrested”.

“We call on Khayelitsha cluster to increase visibility of our members in order to curb the escalating acts of crime in the area,” Nqamra said.

Reagen Allen, MPL and DA Western Cape spokesperson for community safety, said the killing of a police officer could never be accepted and should be condemned, as each murdered officer represented a tragic loss to their family and the depletion of valuable policing personnel, which is already under strain in the province.

“Police officers put themselves in the line of fire every day to protect people, and I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues,” Allen said.

Anyone with information can call the nearest police station, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or via MySAPS app.

