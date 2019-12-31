Police lob stun grenades to disperse divided refugees at CBD church









Cape Town – Police lobbed stun grenades to disperse refugees who tried to force their way into the Central Methodist Mission church on Greenmarket Square yesterday. The refugees became divided on Sunday after an argument over money and whether their three-month-long protest should continue. One group favoured ending the protest outside. There was a scuffle yesterday as the group inside the church tried to prevent the other group from entering to fetch belongings. Police spokesperson André Traut said: “During our intervention, three male persons were arrested for being in possession of dangerous weapons. "They are scheduled to make a court appearance in Cape Town once they have been charged. The situation has since been stabilised, while our members are still patrolling the area to ensure law and order are maintained.”

The leader of the group outside, Papy Sukami, who said he was Congolese, said: “What happened here is that Jean-Pierre Balous (JP) has been misleading us.

"He was leading this community and I was his deputy, but now I stand for everyone - the Bangladeshis, the Somalis and Nigerians are with us.

Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

"All the doors are now closed against us. Balous is the one who has refused all solutions and stopped everyone from helping us. He has treated us like hostages.”

Alluding to a BackaBuddy campaign that has raised R75 932.95 in donations to date, he alleged that Balous and his wife, Mama Aline, who was in Pretoria, had been using money raised on behalf of the refugees.

“They are raising money online and I can prove it,” said Sukami.

The campaign was started by documentary maker Amy Kaye, who said on the campaign page: “The money raised will go towards providing mothers with nappies, wet wipes and any other toiletries necessary for their babies and children.”

Balous said: “Sukami doesn’t have proof I am raising the money for myself. The money is not for Pretoria, it has been used here for the group in Cape Town. And we are not here to make money, we are here for our cause.”

Meanwhile, Greenmarket Square traders, except one, stayed away yesterday because they feared chaos.

Cape Argus