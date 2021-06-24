Police Minister Bheki Cele to visit Gugulethu massacre site today

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele will be briefed today following the killing of eight people in Gugulethu on Wednesday night. He will also visit the crime scene. The NY79 was crowded with vehicles and curious people who had gathered at the scene where the bodies of the deceased lay scattered.

At least three bodies lay on top of one another, hidden behind a BMW parked outside a home. Two other bodies lay a few feet away. SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa said gunmen shot eight people before fleeing. Five of them died at the scene. The other three died in hospital. “The shooting… also resulted in the injury of one other person. Reports indicate the victims were attending a traditional ceremony in the NY 79 area of Gugulethu,” Potelwa said.

The motive for the murders have not been determined. Potelwa said the identities of the deceased would be released once the next-of-kin had been informed. “The Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for the killers, mobilising all resources in search of the gunmen, as per the 72 hour activation plan.”

Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency The provincial SAPS management will brief Police Minister Bheki Cele this morning on the massacre. After the briefing, Cele and Acting Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile are due to visit the scene of the brutal attack at 11am. A concerned Gugulethu community spokesperson, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “We condemn this kind of killing. Last year, we had a similar incident that took place.