Police nab man selling drugs from fruit and veggie stall in Langa

Cape Town - An anonymous tip-off has led to the arrest of a 58-year-old suspected drug dealer in Langa who was allegedly plying his trade from a fruit and vegetable stand. Police spokesperson André Traut said: “Police officers attached to the Provincial Extortion Task Team recently arrested a 58-year-old man on a charge of dealing in drugs in Langa.

“Officers were busy with crime prevention operations in the community when they received a tip-off that the suspect was using a fruit and veg stand in Bhunga Avenue to sell his illegal goods.” “Upon arrival at the stall, police searched and found packs of various drugs and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime. The suspect will make his court appearance in Bishop Lavis once he is charged.” Meanwhile, in Woodstock, police arrested a 33-year-old suspect for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.