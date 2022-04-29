Police nab scores of Freedom Day law-breakers, catch chop shop car thieves red-handed

Cape Town - Police units across the city had their hands full responding to various incidents across the metro on Freedom Day, resulting in the arrests of scores of law-breaking citizens. In Khayelitsha, police arrested four suspects when they pounced on a chop shop in Block 54, Kuyasa.

During a search of the premises, officers found the suspects busy dismantling two vehicles. The cars were hijacked and stolen in Sea Point and Rondebosch. In Brackenfell, police need help to locate a missing person. Wonderboy Hleza, 51, was last seen leaving his residence in Sonkring, Brackenfell, on Tuesday morning. Wonderboy is 1.8m tall, bald and has a grey beard and brown eyes. He was wearing a black riding jacket, black trousers, black motorbike gloves, a black and white motorbike helmet and a red and yellow lucky star buff. He has stitching scars on his hands and legs.

In Knysna the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to an emergency call for kayakers in difficulty near the Knysna Heads. NSRI Knysna station commander Jerome Simonis said: “On arrival at the scene, we found two men, an adult female and a female teenager safely ashore. A double kayak was missing. Our sea rescue craft located and recovered it outside of the Heads." The four, from Zimbabwe, were not injured.

Kleinvlei police arrested two suspects for the possession of stolen property and an attack on police yesterday morning on the corner of Baden Powell and Japhta Masemula Drive. An initial report of the incident states that police were following up on a broadcast about a white Toyota Quantum that was involved in the robbery of a cigarette delivery vehicle. “The vehicle was spotted, and a chase and shootout between police and the suspects ensued.

