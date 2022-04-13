Police nab several suspects for recent mass shootings in Khayelitsha, Endlovini

Cape Town - Organised crime detectives have made progress in tracing and arresting several suspects allegedly involved in separate mass shooting incidents in local communities across Cape Town. Police announced the new developments, stating that at least four suspects had been arrested for their roles in executing violent murders and attempted murders in Mandela Park and Endlovini.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said: “Investigating police have made a breakthrough in connection with the shooting of five people in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, on Saturday, April 9. “Earlier this week, officers apprehended three suspects aged between 29 and 40 years old. The suspects are facing two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Once charged the suspects will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court.” The other suspect police have taken into custody is alleged to be involved in the mass shooting of five people in New Monwabisi Park in Endlovini on March 20.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “The suspect’s arrest was effected after police embarked on a tracing operation that led them to his home in Khayelitsha. “The suspect will be facing multiple murder charges for shooting and killing five people in New Monwabisi Park. “The suspect is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court today. As part of the ongoing investigations into the murders, police are still actively searching for the other known suspects possible linked to the incident.”

Police also have 35-year-old Thando Shuba in custody who they arrested for his alleged role in the murder of six people in Enkanini on March 20. Two women and four men between the ages of 18 and 27 were shot dead by three gunmen in Lindela Road, Enkanini. Shuba made his first appearance in connection with the mass killing in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on April 4.