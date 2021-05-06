Police not aware of 'arrest' of ATM robbers by Strand community

Cape own - The Strand Neighbourhood Watch has made inroads in curbing residents being robbed while using ATMs after three suspects were arrested red-handed on Tuesday in Strand Square.

The criminals had allegedly been terrorising residents in the area and were allegedly wanted for other crimes.

The suspects were caught after a call came in via a Neighbourhood Watch radio network about a group of suspicious characters who were hanging around an ATM at Strand Square.

Strand Neighbourhood Watch members along with CID officers of Secure Rite responded to see what the problem was. When the suspects saw the officials when they jumped into a Mercedes-Benz and fled.

“Our members followed at a safe distance, all the time relaying the current location of the Mercedes-Benz, which was racing through stop streets and red traffic lights. They raced through Gant’s trying to reach the N2, but this is where AM Security officers monitoring the radio joined the pursuit.

“The suspects were detained and handed over to responding SAPS members from Strand and Somerset West. On closer inspection of the vehicle it was found to contain, among other things, two sets of number plates.It was ascertained that the vehicle and suspects are wanted for other cases in the peninsula,” the Neighbourhood Watch said.

However, police spokesperson Andre Traut could not confirm the arrests.

“No one was detained there relating to the matter you are referring to. Also, nothing of this nature was registered at Somerset West police station.

“No one was detained there either. If the incident occurred in Strand, the case must be registered in Strand, irrespective of who responded to it,” he said.

Strand CPF spokesperson Brendyn Alloys commend the NHW and other crime fighting agencies which he said had rendered a vital service to ensure the safety and security of the community

“It is important to know that safety and security is everyone's business. As a community we have a role to play to ensure that we fight crime and that we live in a safe community.

“Wherever we find that crime is committed we will ensure that the penetrators are arrested and face the full might of the law. We trust that the criminal justice system will follow due process to ensure that the accused persons are prosecuted,” he said.

