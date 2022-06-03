Police officer shot dead through vehicle window in Browns Farm

Cape Town - The SAPS’s Rapid Rail Unit is mourning the death of their colleague, 49-year-old Warrant-Officer Siyakubonga Gladson Mphakhati, who was shot dead while driving towards the Philippi railway station. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said crime scene experts were called out to the scene in Ngulube Street, Browns Farm, shortly after 7pm on Wednesday, and discovered Mphakhati’s body lying in his vehicle.

“An initial report of the incident indicates that the officer was driving towards the Philippi railway station in his vehicle when he was shot through the vehicle window by yet-to-be-identified suspect/s. He died on the scene. A murder docket has been opened for investigation and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI) detectives are investigating,” Potelwa said. Mphakhati’s death comes less than a week after two Bellville South police officers were shot and injured in Vlei Road, Bellville, while trying to apprehend a suspect in a business robbery. Prior to that on May 8, Sea Point police officer Donay Phillips was wounded during a shooting at the New Somerset West hospital while accompanying a suspect to the healthcare facility. He later succumbed to his wounds at Groote Schuur Hospital.

Speaking on attacks on police officers, the South African Policing Union (Sapu) said it strongly condemned the incidents and felt that the cases should be prioritised. Sapu provincial secretary Simon Rakgokong said: “While we can’t say whether attacks or the killing of police officers have increased, we do note them when they occur. We feel that attacks on our police officers should be strongly condemned, because it’s an act of treason to kill or harm an officer. “Our police officers represent the State, and an attack on the State is considered treason, hence we have been calling on the ministry of police to treat cases involving our officers with the urgency they deserve. We will continue to do so until we see that come to fruition. Attacks on our officers should be stopped,” Rakgokong said.