Police ombudsman still open to public comments over train arson investigation









The provincial police ombudsman continues to accept comments from the public to help probe the police’s alleged failure to investigate arson. File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The provincial police ombudsman continues to accept comments from the public to help probe the police’s alleged failure to investigate arson and vandalism on Metrorail trains. Deputy director of communications for ombudsman Johan Brand, Deidré Foster, said the ombudsman had received many comments from citizens. “We have thus decided to accept more comments.” This comes after the Provincial Government Gazette published a notice on December 12 inviting comments from the public on the investigation before January 31. “We thank all those, who have given their comments thus far. For those wishing to provide additional comments, the office will continue to accept comments,” Foster said. She said their aim to conclude the investigation as soon as possible depended on the cooperation received from other government and non-government organisations.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has been urging the public to send their comments to the ombudsman ever since the call was made public.

Fritz said the response to the investigation had been very positive and has been informed that many submissions were received by Brand on the police failure to bring anyone to book over train arson.

“The investigation is expected to take three months and I look forward to its outcome,” Fritz said, it was essential that every solution be exhausted to ensure citizens’ safety, while working, commuting or at home.

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokesperson, Zanele Sabela, welcomed the investigation by the ombudsman.

Sabela said it was evident, given the countless incidents that the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and the police had failed to put in place effective crime prevention strategies to prevent the near collapse of the rail service. “We hope this probe will provide a clear direction on what needs to be done in this regard.”

Sabela said the union had been calling on Prasa to make the safety of its commuters, workers and infrastructure a priority for the longest time.

“Our members in the Western Cape staged a picket in October 2019 demanding immediate intervention on safety aspects but their cries fell on deaf ears.”

Any person or organisation may submit written representations regarding the investigation, and should be marked for the attention of Mr JJ Brand and delivered by hand, post, e-mail or fax as follows:

By hand: 6th Floor, NBS Waldorf Building, 80 St George’s Mall, Cape Town 8001; By post: Private Bag X9043, Cape Town 8000; By e-mail: [email protected]; By fax: 021 483 0660.

