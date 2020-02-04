Deputy director of communications for ombudsman Johan Brand, Deidré Foster, said the ombudsman had received many comments from citizens. “We have thus decided to accept more comments.”
This comes after the Provincial Government Gazette published a notice on December 12 inviting comments from the public on the investigation before January 31.
“We thank all those, who have given their comments thus far. For those wishing to provide additional comments, the office will continue to accept comments,” Foster said.
She said their aim to conclude the investigation as soon as possible depended on the cooperation received from other government and non-government organisations.