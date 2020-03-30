Police on the trail of Strand liquor store looters

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of public violence after residents attempted to loot a liquor store in Emthonjeni, Strand during the early hours of on Sunday. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “SAPS members saw about 50-80 people busy barricading the roads with stones and burning tyres. When they approached them, they were hit with stones and members took action to prevent any injuries to them as well as damage to the vehicles. The group of mostly youth dispersed in different directions. Nobody was injured and there were no damages to any vehicles.” Ward Councillor Jongudumo Maxhege said these were criminal elements that wreaked havoc in the area last year when, during land protests, residents looted and torched businesses and shops owned by foreign nationals. “This is a second incident in the area. These criminals, after seeing that it was quiet, attempted to break into numerous liquor outlets in the area. This is totally unacceptable, especially because they succeeded the first time - now they want to repeat it,” he said. With only three days into the national lockdown, Maxhege said only about 20% of the people in the area were adhering to the proposed social distancing and self isolation.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, five suspects including the driver of the vehicle were arrested and detained at Langa police station under the Disaster Management Act.

The City of Cape Town’s Special Investigation Unit members were on duty at Jakes Gerwel Drive in Langa when they pulled over a double-cab bakkie with 30 boxes of brandy and 30 boxes of vodka valued at R101 000.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said alcohol abuse was one of the main generators of serious violent crime such as murder, robbery and domestic violence in the Western Cape.

“To wilfully ignore these regulations and procedures to distribute the alcohol is of major concern and must be punished. It is also important that we identify the source of the liquor and the seller who continues to sell to various shebeens at this time,” Smith said.

In a separate incident, three suspects, aged 19 and one 27, were arrested for possession of illegal firearms, ammunition, prohibited firearms and imitation firearms after Grassy Park police were tipped off.

The suspects are due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court soon.

