Police opens inquest case after discovery of a man’s body in Bonteheuwel

THE lifeless body of a Bonteheuwel man found lying at Loganberry Street in Bonteheuwel in the early hours of Sunday has become the third to be discovered in the metro in the past four days.

Popularly known as “Gillmore“, the body of the 30-year-old taxi gaartjie was found at the back of a church.

This follows the discovery of two other bodies next to Jakes Gerwel Drive in Philippi and Old Weltevreden Road. On Thursday the body of a naked man between the ages of 35 and 40, with a wound across his head, was found buried in a shallow grave by neighbourhood watch members next to Jakes Gerwel Drive near Philippi.