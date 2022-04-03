Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Police opens inquest case after discovery of a man’s body in Bonteheuwel

Published 21m ago

Gillmore’s body was found at the back of a church in Bonteheuwel

MTHUTHUZELI NTSEKU

[email protected]

THE lifeless body of a Bonteheuwel man found lying at Loganberry Street in Bonteheuwel in the early hours of Sunday has become the third to be discovered in the metro in the past four days.

Popularly known as “Gillmore“, the body of the 30-year-old taxi gaartjie was found at the back of a church.

This follows the discovery of two other bodies next to Jakes Gerwel Drive in Philippi and Old Weltevreden Road. On Thursday the body of a naked man between the ages of 35 and 40, with a wound across his head, was found buried in a shallow grave by neighbourhood watch members next to Jakes Gerwel Drive near Philippi.

The following day, another body of an unknown man was found in Weltevreden Road, Philippi with multiple injuries to the head and elsewhere on the body.

While numerous bodies were found at Loganberry Street in the past three months due to suspected gang shootings, the cause of the most recent death remains a mystery.

Bishop Lavis CPF chairperson Graham Lindhorst confirmed that the man had a medical condition that might have led to his death.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said an inquest case docket was opened and since he suffered from a medical condition, no crime was suspected.

