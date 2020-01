Police probe death of Pakistani businessman killed in Kenwyn mosque hit









Police are investigating the death of a Pakistani businessman who was shot and killed in an apparent hit outside the Kenwyn mosque. Picture: Leon Knipe/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Police are investigating the death of a Pakistani businessman who was shot and killed in an apparent hit outside the Kenwyn mosque. The incident happened around 6.45pm on Saturday night in Waterloo Road shortly after the leather shop owner left the mosque. He had just finished prayers when he was killed. Apparently, the gunman waited for the Pakistani outside the mosque and fired several shots. The businessman sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

Crime fighter Hanif Loonat said: “The police should dig deep into the murder of this Pakistani.

No one just sits, waits for his target outside the mosque and once the person comes out starts shooting.

“Shooting incidents like this places the life of all residents in danger. Anyone could have been injured.

“Police need to determine whether the shooting incident is linked to the spate of kidnappings of Pakistani nationals.”

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the circumstances surrounding the death were being investigated.

“He was shot and killed on Saturday night around 6:45pm in front of a mosque in Waterloo Road, Kenwyn, by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. The motive for the murder is yet to be established.”

Anyone who can assist with the investigation can call their nearest police station or contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.

