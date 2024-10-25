Police probe horror ‘gang’ shooting near Atlantis which left 5 dead, 5 wounded

Cape Town - Police are probing a horrific shooting near Atlantis, which resulted in the death of five young men and leaving another five wounded on Wednesday night. The incident resulted in the closure of Old Mamre Road, as police scoured the scene for clues and grieving families arrived to find their loved ones fighting for their lives.

The victims have been identified as Kyle Nicholas, Sergio Baron, Luciano Watson, Dyllan Johannes, and Dillon Thomas. A heartbroken relative of Nicholas, 22, said he fought to stay alive as they waited for paramedics for two hours.

Kyle Nicholas Sergio Baron They said the father of one was shot alongside his neighbour, Baron, 25, after spending the day at Silwerstroomstrand. “They left in the morning but he did not have a lift home and so we asked Sergio to fetch him and his friend. What we understand happened was that Sergio was driving the white Toyota Tazz but there was also a white VW Golf, a black VW Golf and a bakkie all driving and there were some gang members and some innocent people in the cars. “They said the shooters waited for them in the bush near Old Mamre Road and as they drove past they shot them with AK47s [rifles].

“When we got there Kyle was still alive but Sergio, who was also innocent, was dead already. I gave him CPR and we waited almost two hours for the ambulance but he died. “There were also two children hurt and I am so glad his two-year-old son did not go with him to the beach because he may also have been hurt. “Just this week he got a call from a factory to say his application for work was successful.”

Dyllan Johannes Luciano Watson Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, said Anti-Gang Unit detectives are hard at work in search of the gunmen. “Reports from the scene indicate the victims of the shooting incident were returning home in three vehicles from the Silverstream beach when yet-to-be identified gunmen opened fire on the vehicles on the corner of Old Mamre and Silverstream Roads. “As a consequence, five individuals between the ages of 18 and 30 were fatally wounded and five others rushed to a medical facility after sustaining gunshot wounds.

“Atlantis police have opened murder and attempted murder dockets for investigation. As the investigation unfolds, it is expected that the motive for the shooting incident will be determined. No arrests have been effected yet,” Potelwa said. Fabian Williams of the Atlantis Community Policing Forum (CPF) said they are saddened by the shooting, which they believe was carefully orchestrated. “In this blatant and clearly orchestrated attack while some were gang related, other innocent people died or were injured. We have been informed that there are two factions inside the Americans gang that are fighting and there are definitely fears of retaliation.”