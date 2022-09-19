Police probe murder of man from Siqalo informal settlement

Cape Town - Police are investigating the killing of a committee member from Siqalo informal settlement.
Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the 57-year-old was shot by unknown suspects after 10pm in Siqalo informal settlement in Philippi by an unknown suspect.
Traut said the circumstances behind the shooting were being investigated and the suspects were yet to be arrested. He said the motive for the murder was not yet known.
Ward councillor Elton Enrique Jansen said crime was on the rise in the Philippi Horticultural Area, specifically in and around Siqalo.
“The vehicle of murdered magistrate Romay van Rooyen was also found last week in Siqalo.
“Various residents in Siqalo were complaining about the crime, and that they are living in fear in Siqalo.
“A few months ago, I attended a meeting with the Philippi SAPS station commander where these safety concerns were raised.
“I arranged this meeting at the request of the Siqalo residents to highlight their concerns about safety and crime in Siqalo,” he said.
Jansen said the situation justified his call for Prasa to abandon its plans to relocate people currently living on the central line to a piece of land next to Siqalo on the Philippi wedge. He said he could not allow more people to be dumped on top of a “very crime-sensitive” area.