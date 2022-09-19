Police probe murder of man from Siqalo informal settlement

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the 57-year-old was shot by unknown suspects after 10pm in Siqalo informal settlement in Philippi by an unknown suspect.

Cape Town - Police are investigating the killing of a committee member from Siqalo informal settlement.

Traut said the circumstances behind the shooting were being investigated and the suspects were yet to be arrested. He said the motive for the murder was not yet known.

Ward councillor Elton Enrique Jansen said crime was on the rise in the Philippi Horticultural Area, specifically in and around Siqalo.

“The vehicle of murdered magistrate Romay van Rooyen was also found last week in Siqalo.