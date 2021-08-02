Police probe several killings across Cape Town on the weekend

Cape Town - Police are investigating a string of separate murders in different areas across Cape Town over the past weekend. In Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, a 20-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded, while two other people, including a nine-year-old girl, were shot and injured in an incident believed to be related to the ongoing gang violence in the community.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said that on Friday afternoon a 20-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded, while two other people, a nine-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman, were shot and wounded in a violent incident believed to be linked to gangs in Scottsdene. He said: “Kraaifontein police are investigating a case of murder and two attempted murder cases following a shooting incident at Ashley Court, Park Avenue, Scottsdene, Kraaifontein. “A young man was shot and fatally wounded in the incident, while two others were shot and injured. The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

“The possibility that it may be gang-related is being investigated. Anyone with information about this shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” In a separate incident, police are investigating a case of murder after a shooting incident on Saturday afternoon in Kleinvlei, where an e-hailing driver was shot and killed by unidentified suspects. A police report of the incident said the victim, who was believed to be in his thirties, was shot and fatally wounded just before 1pm in Stadenberg Street, Palm Park, Kleinvlei, by unknown men who fled the scene after perpetrating their crime.

Police were still searching for the suspects and no arrests have been made yet. Meanwhile, police were investigating yet another murder that might be linked to the taxi violence in the province. In a statement, police said a 55-year-old man died following a shooting incident in Ntlazane Road, Nkanini in Harare, Khayelitsha.