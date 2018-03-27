FILE PHOTO: The logo of Uber is seen on an iPad, during a news conference to announce Uber resumes ride-hailing service, in Taipei

Cape Town - Police are investigating the gunning down of an Uber driver.

The incident happened a day after chairperson of the Seawater Taxi Association, Dan Khumalo, was shot and killed in his yard in Mandalay.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a case of murder had been opened after the Uber driver was killed during a personal trip.

“The 45-year-old man was fatally wounded by an unknown suspect, who is yet to be arrested.”

Uber spokesperson Samantha Allenberg said they were deeply shocked and saddened by the death of the driver.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the grieving families impacted by this horrible incident.

”As soon as we heard about this incident, our incident response team reached out to law enforcement and we have confirmed that this incident did not happen while on an Uber trip.

"While this was a personal trip, we stand ready to support the police investigation.”

In light of the recent attacks, MEC for Transport Donald Grant said the department would be engaging with police to assess disputes around taxi violence.

DA spokesperson on Transport and Public Works Nceba Hinana said the department would also be establishing an integrated task team to investigate the root causes and perpetrators of taxi-related crimes and killings.

“I am deeply concerned about media reports that the Western Cape has, since 2014, experienced an increase of 14% in taxi-related killings.

”This also brings into focus the recent killing of Dan Khumalo, a respected figure in the minibus taxi industry in Cape Town and a senior leader in the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association.”

Hinana said the number of taxi commuters had increased 42% and the industry needed to be safe for all commuters.

“The violence, along with the unreliability of Metrorail, will have a dire effect on our commuters’ ability to get to and from work. It is unacceptable that the lives of commuters are at risk due to disputes in the taxi industry and Metrorail’s failure."

@yo_lisa92

[email protected]

Cape Argus