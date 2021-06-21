Police recover wire cables stripped from a fire station in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Police in Khayelitsha successfully foiled a cable theft robbery in Site C, Khayelitsha, over the weekend. Crime prevention patrols in Khayelitsha recovered a roll of cables that had been stripped from a fire station in Japhta K Masemola Road in Site C, Khayelitsha, on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, officers on patrol came across four suspects who were cutting wire cables at the station, prompting them to react by giving chase and securing the stolen cables. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Lockdown II contingent were on patrol in Japhta K Masemola Road in Site C, Khayelitsha, when they spotted four suspects cutting cables at a fire station on Saturday. “Officers gave chase, but the suspects managed to evade arrest by disappearing into the shacks in the area. Fortunately, officers were able to recover a roll of cable that then was booked in.”

In a separate incident in Kraaifontein, police arrested a 39-year-old suspect after they stopped the vehicle in which he was travelling, which had no number plates or licence disk. Upon further investigation by police, the Mazda bakkie turned out to be a vehicle that had been stolen in Parow earlier this year. In Lavender Hill, police arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly dealing drugs.