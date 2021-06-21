Police recover wire cables stripped from a fire station in Khayelitsha
Cape Town - Police in Khayelitsha successfully foiled a cable theft robbery in Site C, Khayelitsha, over the weekend.
Crime prevention patrols in Khayelitsha recovered a roll of cables that had been stripped from a fire station in Japhta K Masemola Road in Site C, Khayelitsha, on Saturday afternoon.
According to the police, officers on patrol came across four suspects who were cutting wire cables at the station, prompting them to react by giving chase and securing the stolen cables.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Lockdown II contingent were on patrol in Japhta K Masemola Road in Site C, Khayelitsha, when they spotted four suspects cutting cables at a fire station on Saturday.
“Officers gave chase, but the suspects managed to evade arrest by disappearing into the shacks in the area. Fortunately, officers were able to recover a roll of cable that then was booked in.”
In a separate incident in Kraaifontein, police arrested a 39-year-old suspect after they stopped the vehicle in which he was travelling, which had no number plates or licence disk.
Upon further investigation by police, the Mazda bakkie turned out to be a vehicle that had been stolen in Parow earlier this year.
In Lavender Hill, police arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly dealing drugs.
According to police, she was found in possession of 57 small packets containing tik, one packet of crystal meth, 15 sachets of dagga, and an undisclosed amount of cash.
In an unrelated incident earlier, Steenberg police arrested a 21-year-old suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in St Blaise Street, Montague Village.
Spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Members were busy with patrols when they spotted a suspicious-looking male walking in the street. He was stopped and searched, and found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition. Once charged, the suspect will appear in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.”