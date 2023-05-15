Police search for clues after woman shot 14 times in Delft

Cape Town - Police are searching for clues that could help solve the murder of a woman who was shot 14 times in Delft. The 35-year-old woman was driving with a male when they were attacked.

The couple managed to drive away from the original scene to where the driver stopped and jumped out of the grey Mercedes Benz. He was reportedly found by the police on the Delft main road with a wound to his hand. The unknown female was shot multiple times and her body was discovered by residents. A neighbourhood watch member who wished not to be named said: “We are not sure what exactly happened to the couple.

“We didn’t hear gunshots, we suspect they were shot in Tsunami informal settlement and the husband drove to Nannabessie Street, maybe he was trying to get to the hospital or just fleeing from the shooters. “He parked the car and then ran to the main road where he was picked up by the police and transported to the hospital. The driver was shot in the hand before he ran away from the scene. The wife was shot 14 times. “The lady died on the scene, no one knew them in the road where the car was parked. We don’t know what the motive of the killing was.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said they responded to the report around 8.25pm on Saturday night. “Upon arrival at the crime scene in Nannabessie Street at around 20:25, they found the body of the 35-year-old who sustained gunshot wounds. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.