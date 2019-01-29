File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Wellington police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying a man aged between 45 and 50 years old whose body was found in an open field near a Service Station in Wellington on 16 January 2019 at about 10:55. The unknown body was found by a municipal worker while cutting grass. Preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased was last seen alive walking around the Service Station, but could not bring a positive result. An Inquest case was opened for investigation.

Anyone with information that can lead to the identification of the deceased is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Ideries Karriem from Wellington Detectives at his office 021 8649600 or 0798941739.

In a separate matter, Rawsonville police are seeking the assistance to find Tyron Coetzee (34) alias “Aca”.





In a separate matter, Rawsonville police are seeking the assistance to find Tyron Coetzee (34) alias “Aca”. Picture: SAPS

He failed to appear in Rawsonville court on 15 May 2018, on a charge of possession of drugs. A warrant of arrest was issued. He used to stay at Seine Street, Manenberg.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Burnett Prince at Rawsonville Police on 023 34 98300 of cell number 079 894 1718









[email protected]



