Police sergeant and family die in blaze at their Wesbank home

Cape Town - The police in Western Cape have opened an inquest docket following an incident where an off-duty police officer, his wife and two children died in a fire in Wesbank on Saturday morning. The bodies of Sergeant Thakani Lekhetha, 48, and his wife Matang Lekhetha, 38, were found in the bedroom of their home in Ringwood Street. The bodies of two of their children Naledi, 8, and Nneheng Lekhetha, 4, were found in the passage.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said reports indicated that a tenant on the premises heard screams after 9.30pm on Friday, coming from the main house, and went to investigate. Potelwa said the tenant gained access to the house and discovered the bodies. She said all deceased persons were thought to have died of smoke inhalation. “Meanwhile, the deceased couple’s 18-year-old daughter, who suffered burn wounds, was transported to hospital, with her 11-month-old child,” said Potelwa.

A family member, Nomawethu Lekhetha, said the family was still shocked and in disbelief as to how they lost their loved ones in that manner. Lekhetha said they suspected an explosion in the electrical box. “There was load shedding in the area on Friday night, and we suspect, when the electricity came back on at a high voltage it blew the electrical box.”

A fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday at the house of a policeman in Ringwood Drive in Wesbank which claimed the lives of the couple and two of their children. Picture: Ian Landsberg. Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the City's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at about 12.50am that the house was on fire in Ringwood Street, Wesbank, Mfuleni. Carelse said crews from Belhar, Bellville and Kuils River responded to the incident. On arrival at the scene, the officer was informed that the occupants were still inside the house. He said the fire was extinguished at 1.30am and the scene handed over to the police. Potelwa said the cause of the fire was the subject of the police investigation.