Aubrey Jackson and Rosalie Bloch were murdered in their Rosebank house last year.

Cape Town - Police are offering a R60000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for the murder of a couple found in their Wolmunster Road, Rosebank, house last year. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the couple, Rosalie Bloch, 84, and Aubrey Jackson, 95, were found tied up and dead in their home.

“There were signs of a break-in into the home and a few items were missing,” Van Wyk said.

The two were the mother and step-dad of education specialist and political activist Graeme Bloch. He is married to former United Democratic Front activist Cheryl Carolus.

The couple was found dead by relatives on May 5 ,2018. They were apparently murdered on May 4 and their bodies found by Bloch’s son Sean Bloch when he visited.

The police has obtained footage from a CCTV camera from a guest house on the other side of the road with the hope of finding some clues, however the police had not yet given feedback on the footage. The residents said the guest house had been burgled three times.

Bloch was a retired lawyer who was previously involved in the Black Sash, a non-violent resistance group.

The couple had lived in their Rosebank home for more than 20 years. The double-storey house had burglar bars on the windows but the front fence was low at the time.

Describing the day he found the couple’s bodies, Bloch said he became worried when he did not hear anything from them early on the evening of May 5. He said the last time he spoke to Jackson was on Thursday, May 4, when they had made an appointment for breakfast.

Sean said when he called at about 7.30am they did not answer their phones. “Because I have a key, I went to the house and opened it. I saw my mom sitting in the lounge. Her face was covered with pillows, and I thought she was sleeping,

“But when I took the cushions from her face, I saw her mouth was gagged with tape.

“She was very cold and I knew she was dead. It looked like she was suffocated with pillows.

“I found Aubrey in the study with a wound to his head. I immediately called the police,” Sean said.

At a memorial service for the couple at the Baxter Theatre in Rondebosch last year, her son, Shaun, said his mother offered a refuge for his brother, Graeme, and Carolus, during the apartheid era.

Van Wyk said anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer: detective sergeant Kevin Kok at 0643525493 or Crime Stop on 0860010111.

[email protected]