Cape Town - The police are trying to identify an accomplice who was killed in a shootout with police at Monwabisi Beach along with a suspect sought for the murder of two metro cops. “In our pursuit to ensure that perpetrators of serious and violent crimes do not escape the long arm of the law, an operation was conducted by joint police forces to apprehend a criminal wanted on multiple murders, attempted murders and a rape committed in Samora Machel, Nyanga and Philippi East,” said police spokesperson Andrè Traut.

He said the suspect was also sought for the murder of law enforcement officers Simthembile Nyangiwe and Jan Niewehuis, who were killed in Sweet Home Farm earlier this month.

Commenting on the killed suspects, Traut said after requesting the public to come forward with information, they received a tip-off on the whereabouts of a 29-year-old suspect who cannot be named at this stage.

“Our members approached the suspect at Monwabisi Beach.

“During a shoot-out between members of our Special Task Force and the suspect, he and his unknown accomplice were both fatally wounded.

“The firearm the suspects were armed with, was confiscated.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are now under investigation and the identity of the second suspect is yet to be determined.”

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the law dictated when police officers could use force to defend themselves and what the requirements were.

“Policing staff are trained to understand what constitutes legitimate use of force in self-defence.”

Senior researcher in justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies Andrew Faull said violent, unlawful attacks on police officers must not be tolerated and that the murder of police must not be used to promote or excuse the unlawful use of force by anyone, police officer or not.

