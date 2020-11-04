Police union concerned over recent spate of cop killings
Cape Town - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said it was devastated over the endless killing of police officers, fearing this year’s number could be even higher.
This after Zolile Kula, 43, appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his arrest in connection with the stabbing of Sibongile Teka, 34, an off-duty police officer in Lwandle at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Teka was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife by the suspect in Michael Street, KwaNomzamo on Saturday. Reports indicated that earlier in the day, the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation.
“After the discovery of Teka’s body, Lwandle police followed vital information that led them to the suspect. He was, subsequently, arrested and the murder weapon seized,” Potelwa said.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, said Kula’s case was postponed until November 16 for a bail application.
The incident happened three days after another off-duty police officer, Khanyisa Stofile, died while his two friends were injured after they came under fire from an unknown gunman in Samora Machel.
Potelwa said reports say the three were sitting in a vehicle in Oliver Tambo Road in Samora Machel when a gunman approached the vehicle and fired several shots at the occupants.
“All three were injured.
“Sadly, Stofile died in hospital in Lentegeur.”
A month ago, Thabile Mapoma, 43, an off-duty officer was also shot dead while sitting in his car in his driveway in Harare.
A day after Mapoma’s death, police detective Charl Kinnear was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis.
Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said many police officers in the country continued to be faced with unnerving crime fighting environments, with some pressing human tragedies continued to compete for police attention.
Cape Argus