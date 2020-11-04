Police union concerned over recent spate of cop killings

Cape Town - The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said it was devastated over the endless killing of police officers, fearing this year’s number could be even higher.

This after Zolile Kula, 43, appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Monday following his arrest in connection with the stabbing of Sibongile Teka, 34, an off-duty police officer in Lwandle at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Teka was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife by the suspect in Michael Street, KwaNomzamo on Saturday. Reports indicated that earlier in the day, the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation.

“After the discovery of Teka’s body, Lwandle police followed vital information that led them to the suspect. He was, subsequently, arrested and the murder weapon seized,” Potelwa said.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, said Kula’s case was postponed until November 16 for a bail application.