This comes after two such incidents were caught on camera over the past fortnight.
Nyanga police communications officer Captain Ntomboxolo Sitshitshi said a 17-year-old suspect was arrested last week after being found in possession of a dangerous weapon and identified as one of the the people caught on the footage.
“Two other suspects, who are also known for smash and grabs, were also arrested for the possession of dangerous weapons, and they too will be checked to see if they are linked to the recent smash and grabs,” she said.
Nyanga Community Policing Forum’s (CPF) Martin Makhasi said robberies in the Borcherds Quarry area were an ongoing challenge. The forum had previously pleaded with the City of Cape Town to provide law enforcement officers, but to no avail, and the situation was escalating.