Elsies River community policing forum wants the courts and police to make use of the little known Animal Behaviour Act.

Cape Town - The deputy chairperson of the Elsies River community policing forum wants the courts and police to make use of the little known Animal Behaviour Act which calls for prosecution of negligent owners of “dangerous animals like pit bulls”. Last Wednesday, Imraahn Mukaddam helped Philipo Vosisin after he was mauled by two pit bulls at a house in 25th Avenue in Northwood.

According to Vosisin, he had been walking past the house and the dogs stormed through the open gates and bit him.

But the dogs’ owner Maria Swanepoel, 76, said Vosisin had come looking for accommodation as he knew one of her boarders.

She said he panicked when he saw the dogs, and pushed her to the ground, causing the animals to attack.

Impounded

Law Enforcement spokesperson, Inspector Wayne Dyason, says the dogs have not yet been removed: “Statements will be collected by the witnesses and a docket will be started. We are awaiting the J88 form (if Vosisin) so the dogs have not yet been impounded.”

Mukaddam says he will be pursuing this matter to the bitter end.

“The Animal Behaviour Amendment Act of 1993 has provisions for prosecuting on negligence to secure dangerous animals, it is an old act that is still valid, but is very rarely used,” he says.

“I will advocate through the CPF structures that both SAPS and Law Enforcement develop a standard protocol in these cases as our experience last week was there was no clear guidelines on how these matters are handled from SAPS side.”

He says Vosisin is still traumatised and struggling to sleep.