Political parties in the province calls for young people to register to vote in Feb

Political parties parties have urged voters, particularly the youth, to use the final and second rounds of the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) Voter Registration Weekend (VRW), taking place on February 3 and 4, to register to vote and be eligible voters for the upcoming general elections. During the November 18 and 19 Voter Registration Weekend, the Western Cape recorded 51 343 new registrations and 98 261 re-registrations in different voting districts.

The IEC registered 5 534 new voters between the ages of 18 and 19; 21 506 registered voters between 20 and 29; and 2 155 voters between the ages of 50 and 59. The overall registered voters in the province during the period were 227 620. Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse said they had a satisfactory turnout at the registration weekend in November. “We would like to build on that, and, once again, we encourage all citizens who are eligible to vote to register at their voting stations or to update their personal details. We will be open from 8am to 5pm on February 3 and 4 for registration.

“Also, remember that the online voter registration facility is open to all until the date of the election is proclaimed.” EFF Western Cape chairperson Unathi Ntame has called on the young people of the province to go out in their numbers to register to vote, saying that this is the only opportunity they have to oust the current administration. “It goes without saying that the EFF will do well in these upcoming elections in the province. We have been working throughout the province and have already assisted thousands of people in registering to vote. We are adamant that we will bring a significant change to the province, and research has shown that we are growing in the province. Young people must come out in their numbers to register, and they can also register through their smartphones.”