Pollsmoor inmate murder case ready for trial

Cape Town - The case of the four prison warders and their former colleague accused of killing an inmate is ready for trial. Siyakudumisa Siqola, Xolani Kom, Sithembiso Mpondlwana, Bulelani Kulashe and Thembile Mbutuma appeared in the Wynberg Regional Court for the murder of Luzuko Maseko.

The victim allegedly stabbed a warder during a search operation. The incident happened in November 2020 at Medium-B, Pollsmoor and the police opened an inquest docket for investigation. It was later found that the victim had died from injuries he suffered when the officials assaulted him during an altercation.

After Kulashe terminated the mandate of his legal representative, the State and the defence said they were ready for trial. The State said: “The pretrial form has not been completed as yet. “The family of the deceased made an application for another prosecutor from another court.”

“A few Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) members joined their colleagues in court.” At the previous appearance, the organisation protested outside court, asking that the charges be dropped against the five accused. Local Popcru secretary Xolisa Zakana said the man who was killed was a violent criminal who was in prison for murder.

“Our officials were defending each other when he was assaulted. “On the day of the incident, there were eight members looking after more than 300 inmates. Our members were busy with an operation when the altercation happened. “When they were done searching the cells, one of the inmates stabbed an official, and when they were trying to solve the problem, that is when the deceased stabbed our member.