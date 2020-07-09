Poor quality housing in Idas Valley exposed by wet weather

Cape Town - Inclement winter weather on top of shoddy workmanship has caused suffering for the residents of an Idas Valley housing project in Stellenbosch, who moved into their new homes in October. “The housing project is not even complete and already those who moved in and are facing their first winter in these homes are complaining about damp and sweating walls because of the poor-quality finish,” said Stellenbosch councillor Derrick Hendrickse, speaking on behalf of the residents. “None of the finished houses have air bricks for ventilation, they only have poorly fitted air vents fitted into the gables of the houses, but which work in the ceiling. “The people bought their homes from the Stellenbosch Municipality and the municipality should take full responsibility.” However, municipal spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said the municipality was already working on the houses where residents had complained.

“The contractors have already started with repairs at several houses.

“Serious issues like water or electricity problems receive priority attention. Other issues that are less urgent, are repaired within the 90 days maintenance period. At the end of the 90 days maintenance period, the owner again receives a certificate that must be signed to confirm that all reported issues have been addressed and repaired,” said Grobbelaar.

“Before a house is handed over, it is inspected by the municipal building inspector. On the day of the handover, the house is again inspected by a representative of the contractor as well as the new home owner. A housing handover agreement is then signed by the owner if he/she is satisfied with the state of the house. Attached to this agreement is a detailed form that the new owner can use to report any possible defects. This list is then given to the contract to repair if there are any issues.”

Stellenbosch Municipality appointed a contractor, ASLA, to execute two projects in Lindida as part of the Idas Valley Housing Project.

These developments were meant to provide fully subsidised, lower GAP, middle income, higher GAP, entry level and affordable housing units for the community of Idas Valley.

