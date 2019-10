Popcru pickets outside Lansdowne police station









Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union members picket outside the Lansdowne police station, demanding that action be taken against the station commander. The workers have allegedly been victimised, among other complaints. Supplied Cape Town - Members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) picketed outside Lansdowne police station on Monday, complaining about the station commander's alleged conduct. Popcru provincial secretary Mncedisi Mbolekwa said the union had received a number of complaints from their members against Lansdowne station commander SKP van Wyk. “Some of the incidents at the station are shocking.” Mbolekwa said their members were “intimidated and charged without proper procedures being followed”. “Our members are victimised on (a) daily basis. Grievances of our members are not addressed although there is a standing order on grievances.”

Mbolekwa alleged that their members were treated like “slaves”.

“It is our belief that this cannot be condoned in terms of our procedural agreements.

"It is shocking that a senior police officer at a level of station commander continues to undermine our sound labour relations with the police.”

“We will not fold our arms while our members are working under unfair labour practices.

"We are going to hand over a memorandum with a list of our demands and ultimately we request the commander of Lansdowne station be removed with immediate effect.”

He said they were demanding the immediate transfer of Van Wyk “to any workplace where he is going to work under the guidance of a commander within 72 hours”.

Contacted for comment, Van Wyk directed queries to the police's provincial office.

Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the matter was between employer and employee, “we would not want to discuss in the public domain”.

[email protected]