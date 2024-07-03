Pophaim checks on maintenance work at Francesca and Gail courts in Manenberg

Cape Town - The City’s human settlements Mayco member, Carl Pophaim, recently visited its Francesca and Gail courts in Manenberg to check on maintenance work being carried out. This forms part of the big priority investment in public housing maintenance and repairs of more than R1.2 billion over the next few years.

“We recently launched a public housing campaign which prioritises safety and maintenance at our residential units. The City is investing more than R1.2bn in maintenance and upgrades over the next few years. “It is our mission to enhance our public housing units in a safe and dignified manner,” Pophaim said. “I am so pleased to have seen for myself the carpentry, electrical and painting, plumbing, welding and plastering work being carried out today.

The City's human settlements Mayco member, councillor Carl Pophaim, recently visited Francesca and Gail courts in Manenberg to check on maintenance work being carried out. Picture: Supplied Pophaim said that the City wants all of their tenants who live in their units across the metro to feel comfortable and secure. "We are one of South Africa's largest landlords and we are serious about the well-being of our tenants. I want to remind our tenants: if you see something, say something and report it to 021 480 7700. "Anonymous tip-offs are welcomed. Public housing is a team effort. Thank you to Team Cape Town for standing with us to create safer and more dignified living spaces," said Pophaim.

In May, Pophaim also visited the Matroosfontein Cottages to check on maintenance work being carried out. Matroosfontein Cottages has 32 self-catering rental units and provides housing for residents over the age of 60. Picture: Supplied Pophaim said that enhancing public housing units in a safe and dignified manner is especially important for senior citizens.