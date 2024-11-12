Popular TikToker shot outside alleged gang boss' home

Cape Town - A popular TikTok creator has been shot and wounded in front of slain alleged gang boss Peter Jaggers’s house. Suhail Mohamed, known as “Mr Zulu” on TikTok, was standing outside a white Range Rover when he was attacked by unknown gunmen yesterday.

Sources at the scene said Mohamed was shot in the neck and stomach. His friend @foreverteamcaleb posted a video on TikTok where he confirmed the shooting. “I’m making this video to inform everyone that our brother Zulu, Suhail, has been shot and is currently fighting for his life in hospital and would like to ask you all to please respect the family’s space. Please keep him in your prayers, in your duas.”

In another video he said the family informed him that Mohamed was in a “critical condition.” After Jaggers’ death, who had allegedly been kidnapped by a Colombian cartel, Mohamed posted a picture with the deceased with the message: “My brother and friend, until we meet again.” Suhail Mohamed, 34, aka Mr Zulu was standing outside a white Range Rover when he was attacked by unknown gunmen. picture supplied Jaggers’ body was discovered in a dam in the Free State last month. The body was found along with another man’s body. Jaggers’s wife had reported him missing on July 5 at the Bishop Lavis Police Station after he had disappeared at or near the Emperors Palace in Gauteng on July 3. It was alleged that Jaggers stole R1billion worth of cocaine from the cartel, and rumours spread that he had been kidnapped and a R50 million ransom was demanded.

Mohamed had been active in the search for Joshlin Smith who disappeared from her Middelpos home in Saldanha Bay. He is also known for giving away iPhones on TikTok. Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindorst expressed his concerns about the murder of Jaggers.

“Valhalla Park and Kalksteenfontein are out of control. With him (Jaggers) out of the way, someone else would want to take over ,and it will be more than one person.” Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said Bishop Lavis police registered an attempted murder case for investigation following the shooting yesterday. “The victim was transported to hospital in a private vehicle. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no arrests have yet been made.”