Port of Cape Town on track to reduce shipping backlogs due to Covid-19

Cape Town - Sustained improvements in the running of the Port of Cape Town mean that main shipping lines could possibly reinstall calls to Cape Town by the second week of August, Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has said.

“Through ongoing engagements between ourselves and the Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) management, we have in recent weeks seen some welcome developments since Velile Dube was appointed as the new CEO of TPT,” said Maynier.

“If this performance is sustained during next week and beyond, it would mean that the main shipping lines could possibly reinstall calls to Cape Town by the second week of August.

“I look forward to engaging with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the Transnet management team to implement the permanent structural changes needed to make the Port of Cape Town a globally competitive port.”

Cape Town Port manager Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana said the port now had all of its marine crew back on duty and continued to ramp up operations and reduce shipping backlogs caused by the impact of Covid-19.